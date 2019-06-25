Man arrested at Wetlands following breach of court order
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an alleged breach of a barring order which allegedly resulted in an assault on a woman.
An incident at the Wetlands in Kilkenny was reported on Saturday evening where a woman alleged that her arm was broken by a male, whom she had obtained a barring order against.
A male was arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court.
