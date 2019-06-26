Kilkenny and Wexford Water Babies All Set For Senior Hurling Final This Weekend

Another exciting weekend of sport is coming up as Wexford and Kilkenny meet again this weekend, for the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Check out young Kilkenny fan Josh Quinn (3 years) preparing for the big match underwater.

Swimming from birth is fantastic for a baby's health & development, which could spark a lifetime’s interest in sport. Each Water Babies lesson provides a complete physical work-out, strengthening a baby's heart and lungs and in turn aiding development of the brain — including stimulating all 5 senses (taste, smell, touch, sight and sound).

Being in the water also helps improve co-ordination and balance . A 2009 study by the Norwegian University of Science & Technology found that babies who swim have better balance and can grasp objects more easily. Buoyancy and water-resistance help babies exercise more muscles, more effectively, in water than on land. Finnish research showed that swimming babies crawled later but walked earlier, thanks to their excellent muscle control.

Water Babies classes take place in Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Meath, Kildare, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Kerry.

