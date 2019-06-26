Update: Man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with murder of Marie Tierney

A man in his seventies remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned about the murder of mother-of-two Marie Tierney.

Marie was reported missing on the October 22, 1984 having left her home in her car. The car was located later on the 22nd October at Newpark, Kilkenny. A comprehensive search was carried out by investigating Gardaí and Marie’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on 21st December 1984.

A murder investigation was launched and as a result of a thorough investigation a man in his 70s was this morning arrested in connection with this investigation. The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.