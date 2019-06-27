Spillane returns to Cleere's Kilkenny - Don't miss him!

John Spillane returns to Kilkenny this Friday 5th July for the second installment of his summer residency in Cleere’s.

John Spillane is a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet, dreamer – a canvass filled with colour and brilliance. His music transports the listener; his live performance captivates the audience.

What makes John special is that he is an artist who knows how to deliver all that he has to offer to anyone of any age, male or female, no matter the musical preference. Place him in the genre of folk, acoustic, traditional, world or pop – that’s fine with John. He’s a man who is very comfortable in his skin. Whether performing solo with guitar, with gentle accompaniment or with full band before 10, 10,000 or 100,000, John entertains, charms, and mesmerizes.

Two-time Meteor award winner, John is one of the most accomplished songwriters in Ireland today. Among those who have covered his songs are Christy Moore, Karan Casey, Pauline Scanlon, Cathy Ryan, Sharon Shannon, Sean Keane, George Murphy, to name a few. He performs to audiences large and small everywhere.

John’s performances shimmer with the magic realism that permeates many of his songs as he effortlessly flits between beautiful poetry tinged with melancholy to roguish, irreverent Cork humour. If you are looking for a night of good ‘craic’, a John Spillane show should not be missed.



John Spillane plays Cleere’s this Friday 5th July. Tickets €15, available from Cleere’s. 05677 62573