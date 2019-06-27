More than half Kilkenny people cook same meat each time on bbq, says SuperValu

As the weather gets warmer, people in Kilkenny are getting ready to fire up their barbecue this summer.

Local supermarket SuperValu has dived into the BBQ habits of the Kilkenny public and has revealed some interesting food findings. According to research, people of Kilkenny are creatures of habit, with 50% stating they cook the same food every time they BBQ, with burgers (85%), sausages (81%), chicken (72%) and ribs (26%) the first meats they throw on the barbie. Surprisingly, only 26% of Kilkenny natives plan on cooking one of the most delicious cuts of meat, a steak, on the BBQ this summer.

Irish meat, and in particular Irish beef, is recognised for its quality across the globe and SuperValu’s survey results determined quality of the meat as the most important consideration (55%) for Kilkenny consumers deciding on what meat to purchase, followed by value (17%)and range of meat available (16%). Irish Beef is one of the most popular choices of meat and SuperValu’s beef is sourced from over 16,500 farms across Ireland.

All SuperValu’s own brand meat is sourced in Ireland, Bord Bia certified and quality assured.

“As a chef, I am very particular about the quality of the meat I use in any dish," says Chef Kevin Dundon, SuperValu ambassador.

"For me quality is of the upmost importance not only for taste but also to get the best for your diet. As people are reducing the amount of meat they eat it is even more important to ensure that what you purchase is top quality Irish meat, sustainably farmed and sold through robust food safety systems."

Survey results also highlighted that getting the best and freshest meat (66%) is why Kilkenny people chose to buy meat from the butcher counter in a supermarket. SuperValu stores in Kilkenny have 11 butchers working across six stores with over 170 years of combined experience so shoppers are guaranteed the best advice at the counter.

When visiting their local SuperValu butcher, the people of Kilkenny continue to opt for Striploin Steak as their beef cut of choice, followed closely behind by Sirloin.

Kilkenny Locals Top Five Beef Cuts:

Striploin Steak

Sirloin

Mince

Round Roast

Diced Beef.