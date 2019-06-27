Cover your ears, Roaring Banshees are about to howl in Kilkenny

Cover your ears, The Roaring Banshees are about to howl. A gun slinging, barn burning, bootlegging, coddle cooking, tan slaying, bullet riddling, body burying, bloodcurdling squadron of trigger happy harpies have just landed in the Windy City straight from the old sod.......They’ll send you out screaming from the Watergate Theatre, August 1 to 3.

Anyway, the writers, one of whom is john Morton described the show as: Cumann na mBan versus Al Capone's outfit. Cumann na mBan's baddest, meanest and most ruthless beures, pulled from their individual clubs by Countess Markievicz and assembled into a unit of Ireland's most feared assassins. Next stop, Chicago.

It is written by Peter McGann and John Morton; directed by Sarah Baxter; produced by Clara Purcell; designed by Aine O'Hara; stage managed by Sinead Heavin; lighting design by John Gunning; assistant directed by Jill McKeagney; graphic Design by Ken McGuire; photography by Sean Clancy.