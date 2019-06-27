Wedding Showcase at Langtons Kilkenny

It’s wedding season and so it’s not surprising that so many venues are showcasing their offerings to potential brides and grooms.

This week we attended Langton House Hotel Wedding Showcase to see what they have on offer and what makes this family owned and run hotel different from the rest.

First up the hotel is renowned for being the jewel in Kilkenny’s medieval crown and offers genuine hospitality, wonderful food, and impeccable service set in comfortable and luxurious Four Star surroundings.

Langton House Hotel was established as a bar in 1938 by Ned and Bridie Langton, offering food, beverages and bedrooms to weary commercial travellers. Redesign and expansion continued over the next 75 years as they continued trading on the original tradition of incredible service, character and charm that is now complemented by 21st Century technology and values.

The newly crowned Four Star Langton House Hotel is the perfect setting for wedding parties, combining exquisite design with unparalleled service and fantastic location. From the moment you arrive, until the last guest has departed, your special day will be one to remember.

With four venues to choose from within Langton’s you really are spoilt for choice - Langton’s Ballroom, which was recently refurbished, is a spectacular room, boasting 20ft ceilings, ornate cornicing and hand painted silk wallpaper. This room is the delight of any bride and groom.

The ballroom is a self-contained venue, complete with its own private bar, access to an intimate garden bar and private conservatory. The Langton Ballroom is suitable for any wedding party size.

The Set Theatre, created by London-based designer David Collins, is an incredible venue, one that must be seen to be appreciated. ‘Set’ is suitable for a private civil ceremony, a full wedding reception or evening reception. Adding to the delight of ‘Set’, is the private courtyard where your guests can relax and revel in style.

Harry’s Bar is suitable for a more intimate civil ceremony or wedding reception. Recently refurbished, the ambience is enhanced by subtle lighting and candlelight, adding to the magic of any special day.

The Garden Room restaurant, designed by Gild & Cage and is an exquisite room for small, medium or large weddings. A naturally bright room, the Garden Room restaurant offers a beautiful experience with an ambience of sophistication and old world charm.

Bridie’s Bar and General Store is the latest venture by the Langton family and a perfect addition to any Wedding arrival reception in Set Theatre or for ‘day after get-togethers’. A stunning take on an old world bar and general store.

Take a walk into the general store and pick up some old world items before you stroll through the saloon doors into the bar itself. In the bar you will be greeted by a beautiful tiled floor, superb wood panelled walls, pewter and marble counters.

The next gem in this wonderful space is the exotic walled garden with ample seating in Victorian styled bus shelters.

Langtons have it all for couples to relax and enjoy their special wedding in the knowledge that a dedicated team will be on hand offering you and your guests a highly personalised level of attention.