Midsummer Street Food Festival served up a treat in Castlecomer

They came from far and wide to celebrate the longest day of the year in the beautiful Estate Yard once the farmyard and stables of Castlecomer House, in Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The venue played host to its first ever Midsummer Street Food Festival on Friday. It was a hit, stalls filling the courtyard with mouth-watering aromas.



Present was Fintan White’s Sheep Shack from Freshford, The Good Farm free range pork from minutes down the road, Breagagh Artisan Meats from Kilkenny, Castlecomer-based Olivia’s Raw Treats, Costellos Brew Co, Highbank Orchards, The Redwood Cafe and Goatsbridge Trout Farm from Thomastown.

Picnic benches were decorated with large bunches of wild flowers and it looked as if the yard was made for just such an event!

The 25-strong Castlecomer Male Voice Choir both looked and sounded wonderful against the backdrop of the old stone wall. They set a lovely tone and enthralled the audience with a beautiful collection of songs. The very talented and all round nice guy Robert Grace from Graignamanagh played a selection of songs including his hit ‘Talk To Me’ and covers from Leonard Cohen to George Ezra.

The yard buzzed with laughter and chat as the sun shone brightly on the longest day of the year. It was a lovely celebration of community, good local food and music in a much loved historical setting. A bonfire added to the atmosphere and kept a few people warm as the sun set and the evening went on.

A night to remember and a night that couldn’t have gone any better! Based on its success there are plans already to run a Harvest Street Food Festival in late August.

The event was organised as part of the Town Branding project funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.