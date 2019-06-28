The Rock Maher celebrates his 80th in Langton's Kilkenny

Whether its working for St Canice’s parish, Diclsboro’s GAA club or the wider community, no one has done more for local people than the legend that is Paddy The Rock Maher. He celebrated his 80th birthday at Langton's on Friday night.

He sells more Lotto tickets for Dicksboro than anyone else and has been a volunteer at the club, where his grandchildren play, since the club was reformed in the 1950s.

He is a tireless worker for St Canice’s parish. Paddy was in great form on Friday night telling old stories about Kilkenny club hurling teams and had the guests in the palm of his hand with plenty of laughs, surrounded by his family, relations and friends. The talented bunch of guests had plenty of songs.