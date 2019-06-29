Frockfest is a fun-filled feast for the senses in aid of a very worthy cause

Frockfest was a fun -filled night of free champagne and gorgeous dresses and all for a great cause!

The quirky fundraiser was in aid of the Autism Friendly Sensory Equipment at the new Pil River Park and Playground.

Numerous local villages such as Owning and Fiddown banded together with Piltown in order to successfully execute the second Piltown Frockfest.

The extravangza is a true sense of community and that is evident through the vast amounts of stylish dresses donated for the event as well as the local bakers who offered to provide nibbles. Raffles were also held.

There are 12 officially diagnosed austistic children in the Piltown National School who are currently without a nearby local sensory playground. This includes students from outside Piltown as Piltown National School is the only school in the locality with a special class for autistic students.

Currently the closest sensory garden available to the students is in Clonmel, meaning that the students can not simply go and play outside at will. Numerous children with autism have sensory processing difficulties.