Delaney's pub, the Slate Quarries, Kilkenny closes down

Alas, one of the country's most iconic public houses closed down last night.

In keeping with the Thursday night custom there were up to 25 traditional musicians present for the 'wake' as Delaney's pub, The Slate Quarries in south Kilkenny closed its doors for the last time.

The interior was magical with all sorts of memorabilia on the walls and hanging from the ceilings. The welcome from generations of the Delaney family was genuine and it was a magical place, busy or quiet.

It was run by legendary musician John Delaney who has called it a day.