Cool down outside the Hibernian Hotel with a delicious ice-cream this weekend

Delicious ice-cream will be dolled out for a brilliant cause all weekend in front of the Hibernian Hotel as the team there get behind the Down Syndrome Ireland fundraiser.

Join in the fun outside Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel this Friday to Sunday much-needed funds are raised for Down Syndrome Ireland with their HB Ice Cream Fun Day.

Donate what you can and be rewarded with a delicious treat. It’s going to be a hot one, so why not come by and cool down while supporting an amazing cause!?

The fundraiser takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8pm.