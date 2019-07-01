Aiplane victim funeral arrangements
Funeral arrangements for the late Dick O'Connell, Clifden, Kilkenny
The late Richard (Dick) O'Connell
The funeral arrangements for Richard (Dick) O'Connell who died in a plane crash next to his home at
Rathcash, Clifden, Kilkenny on Friday have been released.
Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Claire and loving dad of Jack, Abby and Erin is sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mary, brothers Murt, Paddy, John and Michael, sister Annamarie, parents-in-law John and Shirley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing at his home in Rathcash on Wednesday (3rd July) from 4 to 8pm with Rosary at 6pm. House private on Wednesday until 4pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on