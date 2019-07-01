Funeral arrangements for the late Dick O'Connell, Clifden, Kilkenny

The funeral arrangements for Richard (Dick) O'Connell who died in a plane crash next to his home at

Rathcash, Clifden, Kilkenny on Friday have been released.



Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Claire and loving dad of Jack, Abby and Erin is sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mary, brothers Murt, Paddy, John and Michael, sister Annamarie, parents-in-law John and Shirley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Rathcash on Wednesday (3rd July) from 4 to 8pm with Rosary at 6pm. House private on Wednesday until 4pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.