Kilkenny's weather: Wednesday and Thursday to be glorious this week

It looks like Wednesday and Thursday are going to be the best days weather-wise in Kilkenny this week.

Kilkennyweather.com is forecasting sunshine, and highs of 21 degrees on Wednesday and 23 degrees on Thursday. Monday has so far been largely cloudy, but we are expecting more direct sun tomorrow and on Wednesday, before things cool off at the weekend - and no sign of rain.

"Some sunshine on Tuesday but also some cloud. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as high pressure takes control helping temperatures rise well into the twenties," says Kilkenny Weather.

"Another fair, dry day on Thursday. It will turn slightly cooler for Friday and the weekend with a little more cloud again but holding dry with temperatures still reaching into the twenties. No sign of any rain really until the middle of next week."