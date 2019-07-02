Thank you Wexford and Kilkenny, from John Needs Pembro

A heartfelt thank-you to fans from all corners of both Kilkenny and Wexford at Sunday's Leinster Final.

Local fundraiser, John Needs Pembro, deposited €2,280 to St Canice's Credit Union - the proceeds from the bucket-shake around Croke Park.

"We would like to put on record, through all possible media, our gratitude to both the Wexford and Kilkenny supporters for their generosity and to the volunteers who responded to our call for help and helped make a success of our expedition to Dublin," said a spokesperson for the campaign.

Last Tuesday, John had the 13th of his recommended course of 30 infusions. His consultants are pleased with his progress but each infusion costs €5,111.50 (including VAT). We are committed to ensuring that this cost is the least of his worries and that he can channel all his energies into getting better."

Anyone interested in helping John can walk into any Credit Union in the country and make a deposit to the account: 'John Needs Pembro' (acc. # 8553300) or go online to GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme. com/john-needs-pembro

"And because we are neighbours and John's colleagues in CJ O'Loughlin;s have been so good to him as were the Wexford fans: Well done Wexford. Best of luck in the semi-final."

The campaign will have a booth at the Kilkenny Car Boot Sale in Castleinch on Sunday, July 7. Other July fundraisers to be announced later.