Modern-day minstrel is not to be missed in Kilkenny

There’s something lovely about being in the presence of John Spillane.​

He can’t help strumming his guitar while he chats, it’s almost as if the instrument is an integral part of his physical make-up and the chord hitting actions are as natural to him as raising an arm or tapping a toe is to the rest of us. Music and storytelling is in his DNA, his eyes always alight with stories he wishes to impart but just isn’t sure there’s enough time to get them all in.​

He’s a troubadour, a modern day minstrel, one whom you can imagine strolling the roads singing his heart out.​

Seemingly untouched by commercialism, he’s as comfortable sharing a stage with children (as he did some years ago with a local school) or with other well known names, as long as music is the focus, the audience wins.​

At his gigs, he’s a star performer and he has great time for those who take time out to attend his performances. He loves the craic, loves to perform and his audiences truly love him.​

He’s quick to recall memorable gigs such as one in an Inistioge pub some time ago and beyond.​ More recently, he played John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre last month — if you enjoyed his set or you kicked yourself on realising you missed it then you’ll be delighted to note that he’s back at that venue this Friday night.​

