St Lazerian’s House Holding a fun-filled 24 Hour Spinathon for all the family in August

St Lazerian's House are holding a 24-hour Spinathon in Patric Injury Clinic and Fitness

Centre, Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown from 6pm on Friday 16th August to 6pm on Saturday 17th

August.

With 18 spinning bikes to fill every hour, that's a total of 432 people over a 24-hour period.

Sponsorship is €50 per person. Even if you have not attended any spinning classes you can

just sit on the bike and enjoy a cycle to music. As slots are allocated experienced spinners will

be put together to get the most from the session.

You will also have the opportunity to look around the fitness centre and see the range of

brilliant classes offered by JP and his staff.

There will also be live music Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, a 24-hour Barbecue,

refreshments served from St Lazerian’s round the clock and Edward Hayden (KCLR) will be

performing a Saturday morning show live from 10am to 12pm.

The BBQ and music will be held in the grounds outside the fitness centre.

They invite you to come along, relax while humming to music, taste the BBQ and home-made

cakes while the spinners work hard on the bikes.

If interested, book a place with Marian on 086 1258480 or email info@stlazerians.com.

Note

St Lazerian's House, Bagenalstown is a Supported Care Unit for Older People funded by

a small grant from the HSE, a Community Employment Scheme, resident’s fees and

fundraising. As with all charities they struggle to provide the “extras” which improve the quality

of life for the residents. St Lazerian's aim to provide “a home from home” environment and wish to build a conservatory to enhance their experience. Currently, they have one sitting room for 20 residents and their friends and family. They ask the public for fundraising in order to grant their inhabitants a more enjoyable lifestyle.

St Lazerian's House invites all to visit and browse their facilities.