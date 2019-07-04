Prisoners of the Moon coming to Kilkenny

Prisoners of the Moon is the story of the German engineers who worked for the US and who were central to the first Moon Landing 50 years ago. We focus on the story of Arthur Rudolph who was second in command to Wernher von Braun in the Apollo Mission.

You can see it at The set Theatre, Kilkenny on Wednesday, July 10 at 8.30pm.



The same "rocket team", also under the leadership of Wernher von Braun had developed the V2 GuidedMissile/Bomb during the War and this was the first projectile to leave Earth's atmosphere - the beginning of space travel.



The Americans brought about 120 of them to the US in secret in 1945. Truman had instructed the Army not to exclude any hard-line Nazis. However, when US military intelligence looked into their records they found that all had a dark track record.



Prisoners of the Moon delves into this and focuses on the story of one of the most senior of these engineers - Arthur Rudolph - who was put on trial in Toronto in 1990.

As part of the film, these events are dramtised with a fine cast including leading Irish actors Jim Norton (Straw Dogs, Hidden Agenda, Harry Potter, Father Ted), Cathy Belton (The Woman In White, Delicious, Red Rock), Alan Devine (Vikings, Black Ice) and Marty Rea (from Druid Theatre)

Full details of the event are available here:

https://set.ie/event/ prisoners-of-the-moon-50th- anniversary-moon-landing-film/