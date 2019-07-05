Butler Gallery arts fest events

The Butler Gallery, in association with The Kilkenny Arts Festival, will present the first exhibition in Ireland of New York-based artist Amy Cutler during the festival.

Amy’s pairings and pencil on paper words are whimsical allegories illustrating the destructive efforts of the unrealistic expectations that cultures impose on women.

In a special event Blaise Smith, Amy Cutler, Eamon Colman will discuss their radically different approaches to their work.