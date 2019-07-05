Dancing at the Crossroads in Dunbell, Kilkenny

Will feature sets and social dancing with a family fun evening - games include ring toss, cow milking contest and BBQ

Crumlin Children’s Hospital will benefit from a fundraiser in Dunbell this Saturday night.

The Dancing at the Crossroads event at Connolly’s Pub features sets and social dancing with a family fun evening. Games will include ring toss, cow milking contest and BBQ.

There’s no cover charge but attendees can contribute to a raffle and bucket collection. It all starts at 7pm.​