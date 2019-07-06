Kilkenny Property Watch: An attractive home for a first time buyer on Freshford Road

59 Talbots Gate

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 C3F6



New to the market is this wonderful spacious three-bedroomed, mid-terrace family home.

Number 59 is superbly located in a highly sought after development of Talbots Gate just off the Freshford Road.

This small development is within walking distance to St. Luke’s hospital, St Canice’s primary school and the Loreto secondary school.

It is only a five minute drive to M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny, Waterford and Carlow to Dublin.

The property further benefits from a south-facing kitchen and garden and is not overlooked, with private parking onsite and additional guest spaces to the front.

This ideally positioned property will appeal to first time buyers, families and investors alike.

This attractive home needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.

The guide price is €270,000. The BER rating is C1. For more information contact Ella Dunphy DNG on 056-7786000.