Is Maura Higgins going to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?
Speculation is rife that Longford's Maura Higgins is about to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.
In a promotional teaser for Friday's episode, Maura reveals to fellow Islander Lucie Donlan.
“He’s clearly beautiful, his smile is like f****** hell. And like he’s simply very manly and I like that.”
Surprise! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5a28A14cvX— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2019
The camera clip then shows professional dancer Curtis, whose romance with Amy looks to be all but over.
Maura is also heard commenting: “I want him to teach me how to dance.”
Maura in absolute shock at what she's hearing right now. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7sLelFKEkM— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2019
Since entering the Love Island villa, Ballymahon bombshell Maura has been credited with saving the show and tonight the reaction was no different with one fan of show tweeting a photo with the following caption: "Our future Uachtarán na hÉireann Maura D. Higgins. Won a majority vote for just constantly stealing the show."
Watch | Feminist icon Maura Higgins the stand out star of Love Island
However, some viewers aren't took keen on idea of coupling up with Curtis.
The Love Island drama continues.....
Our future Uachtarán na hÉireann Maura D. Higgins. ☘️ Won a majority vote for just constantly stealing the show. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u75zYhMfja— Ellen McConville (@McConvilleEllen) July 4, 2019
Idea for a spin off show of Love Island.— #Redefined Wally3rdegreeByrne (@wallybyrne) July 4, 2019
Casa a Maura. Basically it’s just Maura Higgins in a villa with a load of men saying what she would do to them in her funny Irish accent. #CasaAmor #loveisland2019 #loveisland #maurahiggins
How boring was tonight’s episode without @MauraHiggins I kept hoping she would pop up somewhere and then BOOM the teaser is it 9pm Friday night yet— Adel McCartney (@mccartney_adel) July 4, 2019
Sweet Jesus @MauraHiggins Noooooooo!!!! https://t.co/YRHkYbG3vM— Elaine Crowley (@ElaineCrowley) July 4, 2019
i did a quick scribble of @maurahiggins from #loveisland - defo my favourite this year☀️ pic.twitter.com/HcDjWROjuS— aidan (@aidanrbarks) July 4, 2019
#LoveIsland Wwwhhhhhhaaaaatttt #Maura are you about to say!!! Don't say #Curtis oh holy bludy mother. No Maura No! Please god. @LoveIsland @LoveIsIandUK @MauraHiggins— PheONix⭐FiRe⭐ (@SharonSalinger) July 4, 2019
