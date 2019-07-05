SPONSORED BY MACDONAGH JUNCTION SHOPPING CENTRE

Is Maura Higgins going to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?

Kilkenny People News Reporter

Reporter:

Kilkenny People News Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Is Maura Higgins going to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?

Is Maura Higgins going to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?

Speculation is rife that Longford's Maura Higgins is about to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

In a promotional teaser for Friday's episode, Maura reveals to fellow Islander Lucie Donlan.

“He’s clearly beautiful, his smile is like f****** hell. And like he’s simply very manly and I like that.”

The camera clip then shows professional dancer Curtis, whose romance with Amy looks to be all but over.

Maura is also heard commenting: “I want him to teach me how to dance.”

Since entering the Love Island villa, Ballymahon bombshell Maura has been credited with saving the show and tonight the reaction was no different with one fan of show tweeting a photo with the following caption: "Our future Uachtarán na hÉireann Maura D. Higgins. Won a majority vote for just constantly stealing the show."

Watch | Feminist icon Maura Higgins the stand out star of Love Island

However, some viewers aren't took keen on idea of coupling up with Curtis.

The Love Island drama continues.....