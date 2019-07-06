Kilkenny Property Watch: River frontage to the Barrow and ample space for boathouse

Completed in 2018, this superb “A” rated four bedroomed executive residence is situated on six acres on the banks of the navigable River Barrow, upstream from the town of Graignamanagh.

This stunning property also has fishing rights on the River Barrow.

The residence extends to C. 405m and has been tastefully finished to exacting standards providing the ultimate in luxury living space on a private enclosed site. No expense was spared in the construction of this property which features, triple-glazed windows, six inches of underfloor insulation, insulated pumped external walls, full air tightness, Conergy Solar Voltaire Panels with Sunny Boy Invertor and oil-fired central heating and bespoke hand-crafted kitchen.

Inside and outside, the attention to detail in completing the property is evident everywhere.

This residence is an ideal family home or country retreat.

The property is located in Skeoughvosteen a rural townland approximately 6 km from Graignamanagh, 6km from Goresbridge and 4km from Borris in a beautiful country area with stunning views of Mount Leinster.

The owners have built a stone surfaced pathway down to the woods at the rear of the property. The river frontage (subject to planning) would be idea for a boathouse and access to navigate the river. The gardens have been landscaped with lawns and feature stones while the verges are concrete.

To the side of the property is a detached garage.

The guide price is €650,000. For more information contact Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery on 056-7721904.