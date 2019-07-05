MacDonagh Junction to host presentation fashion show

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre will play host to the Presentation Secondary School Fashion Show on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 pm.

The fundraiser aims to raise vital funds to assist the Transition Year Law Team make the trip to the Big Apple in November where they will represent Ireland at the Empire World Championship Mock Trails.

The students achieved this success at the National Pride Access to Law Mock Trials that took place in the Criminal Courts of Justice where they qualified for the National Finals which they then proceeded to win outright.

WINNERS

They were awarded the Hon Mr Justice Paul Carney Cup at the final and also won two individual awards; Best Speaker and Best Witness.

"This is out first year to run the course and enter the competition," said teacher Emma Brophy, speaking of her students' achievements.

PROUD

"We are extremely proud of our students who have worked hard and performed exceptionally, applying their new knowledge and understanding of the legal system wonderfully during their cases in the competition".

Students and teachers alike will take the runway to showcase the latest looks from Carraig Donn, River Island, ONLY and Jack & Jones with make up tips from the team at Boots.

Tickets are priced at €12 each or two for €20 which includes a wine and cheese reception at the fashion show. They are available to purchase at the Customer Service Desk in the Centre.