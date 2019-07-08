Kilkenny man living in Mexico writes debut novel

A Kilkenny man living in Mexico has just written an extraordinary his first novel set in the Latin American city.

Call Him Mine is the first novel by Tim MacGhabann who has worked as a journalist for a number of years.

This gritty crime novel follows reporter Andrew as he investigates the murder of his own boyfriend. Brilliantly plotted, with a strong sense of the vibrant and violent setting, Call Him Mine is a must-read for those who were glued to Narcos and Sicario’ - Dead Good.



Jaded reporter Andrew and his photographer boyfriend, Carlos, are sick of telling just another story. From cartel massacres to corrupt politicians, sifting the dregs of Mexico's drug war, they think they've seen it all. But when they find a body even the police are too scared to look at, what started out as just another reportage becomes the sort of story all reporters dream of.



Until Carlos pushes for answers too fast, and winds up murdered, leaving Andrew grief-stricken and flailing for answers, justice, and revenge. Caught in a web of dirty money that stretches from the boardrooms of the United States to the death squads of El Salvador, Andrew must decide whether to save himself - or find out who killed the man he loves, and destroyed the only home he's ever known.

Tim MacGhabann was born in Kilkenny and began his writing career as a music journalist while studying English Literature and French at Trinity College, Dublin.

Since 2013, he has reported from all over Latin America for outlets including Esquire, Thomson Reuters, Al Jazeera, and the Washington Post. His fiction, non-fiction, and poetry has appeared in gorse, The Stinging Fly, and Washington Square, and he holds an M.A. in Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia.

In 2017 he was awarded Arts Council of Ireland's Literature Bursary. Call Him Mine is his first novel