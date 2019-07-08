First 'human chain' to wrap around Kilkenny as streets come to life

The streets of Kilkenny will come to life next Thursday as the first ‘human chain’ encircling the core of the city centre is created as part of a fundraising event for the Chernobyl Children.

At 6.15pm on Thursday, July 18, the chain will wrap around High Street, Kieran Street and Rose Inn Street. Each person taking part needs to purchase a poster (€5) on it write one word that comes to mind about Chernobyl. At a given time all posters will be raised in the air in unity.

Organisers are encouraging as many as possible to purchase their posters before the event as it will save time on the evening. They can be obtained in Kyteler’s Inn, Wishbone, Supermacs, The Beauty Room, Freshford and Bob’s Shop in Kells.

Also, this weekend, July 13 and 14, from 2pm-5pm, the Bourke family have kindly allowed the ,use of their shop 'Legspert’,(opposite Goods), to sell our posters.

“We are getting such a positive response from all the shops/pubs/restaurants in the town ,as we make our way around to inform them about the chain,” said one of the event organisers, Mairead O’ Donnell.

“Lots of the bars are providing live music outside their premises after 6pm and encouraging their staff to take part also. As we are a small committee, please be aware we may not get to all the businesses beforehand, but we do ask you to join us.

“This is not just a fundraiser for Chernobyl,but a big challenge for Kilkenny, and in doing so,creating great craic and bringing life to the streets.”

At present, Kilkenny families are hosting 25 young people from Belarus and they will all take part in the chain. This will make it extra special, as they are so thankful to the people of Kilkenny for their empathy and genorosity to them over the years.

The group is also appealing for a license drone operator to take the image of the chain from the air. There are drone restrictions in the city but licensed operators can get in touch with organisers on the following number 086-1961417.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, July 18, the Legspert shop will host an exhibition by Pawel Curylo, entitled the ‘Sound of Silence’. Pawel is an accomplised photographer (Pablo Photography) and is only recently back from the unauthorised zone in Chernobyl.

He took chilling photos of abandoned buildings and other structures that have been lost in time. Pawel has just finished a month long exhibition in Cobh Library and has received great acclaim for his work.