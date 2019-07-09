Kilkenny's new princess proves that dreams can come true!

10 year old Ellie Rose Richardson proved that dreams can come true with just a little hope and the right support. Like many young girls Ellie, who suffers from cortical dysplasia, dreamt of being treated like royalty in a magical setting and thanks to the help of Share A Dream Foundation she was able to do so in the beautiful Marble city.

The Tipperary girl's wonderful experience began on Monday the 8th of July and stretched over a period of three days.

On the premier day, her royal highness had her hair and makeup done before taking a stroll through MacDonagh Junction as she greeted all of her subjects including the Kilkenny Rose. As we all know important people require special protection so it was only fitting that Ellie be sent to her next destination by a Garda escort. Upon arrival at the 5 star Lyrath Hotel the nation's favourite princess enjoyed spa treatments and fine dining. After a full day of duties it was only fitting for the princess to retire to her luxury suite with her mother.

The following day was nothing short of enchanting with breakfast followed by a leisurely tour of the hotel grounds. The afternoon ended with some lovely nail decour from the Oasis spa and ,of course, afternoon tea.

The last day of Princess Ellie's royal tour was concluded with breakfast after which the duo checked out from the Lyrath Hotel, marking another dream fulfilled!