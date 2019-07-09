Gardaí investigate criminal damage to cars in Thomastown and Piltown

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage to cars in recent days.

On Sunday a car window was smashed at Newtons Terrace in Thomastown. The incident took place between 11.30am and 7.30pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí.

Gardaí also received a report of criminal damage to a car at Main Street, Piltown between 10.30pm on Sunday and 6.30am on Monday. The back window, the driver's window and the front passenger window were all smashed.

The car, a grey Volkswagon Passat, had several dents to the bodywork.

Gardaí in Piltown are investigating.