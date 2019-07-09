Spate of thefts from cars across Kilkenny county

Gardaí are investigating thefts from a numbers of cars at locations across the county in recent days.

Officers in Freshford are investigating a theft from a car on Sunday. The car was parked at Kilree. The owner attended a GAA match and when he returned to his car he discovered that the car had been broken into and a handbag stolen.

The car was a black BMW 318.

Meanwhile gardaí in Bennettsbridge are appealing for information regarding a break in to a car park on the Gowran Road in Bennettsbridge. The car, a red Seat Leon, was parked opposite the playground. The passenger window was smashed and a handbag was taken from the sear. The incident occurred between 2.55pm and 3.45pm on Sunday.