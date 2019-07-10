Wheelchair swing to be added to Kilkenny playground at Castle Park

There's more good news in the pipeline for Kilkenny with confirmation from the OPW that a wheelchair-accessible swing may be added to the newly-refurbished playground in the Castle Park by the end of the year.

The revamped playground opened yesterday (Tuesday) following an investment of €100,000. It's already proving a big hit with local children, and while there is a new wheelchair-accessible roundabout, a number of parents were upset that a wheelchair-accessible swing wasn't part of the upgrade.

Local TD John McGuinness has heard back from the office of Minister of State Kevin Moran, who asked to highlight the following 'in respect of recent reps regarding the accessible swing':

“The OPW is committed to installing a wheelchair accessible swing to complement the newly installed wheelchair accessible roundabout and we are actively examing the feasibility of this now with a view to installation in late 2019.”