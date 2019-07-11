Magic of rail brought back to life this summer

The magic of rail has been brought to life in Kilmeadan where the Waterford & Suir Valley Railway has preserved a section of the abandoned railway line and developed a 10km narrow gauge railway from Kilmeadan Station to Bilberry in Waterford City.

The railway is open for the summer , with six train trips daily until September 30. Visitors enjoy a 40-minute trip in a narrow-gauge railway carriage hauled by a diesel locomotive along the banks of the majestic River Suir and beside Waterford Greenway to Carriganore.

Get a glimpse into Mount Congreve Gardens, make a wish in the magic wood and enjoy the views across the river to County Kilkenny. This is an award-winning, community project and the train is driven by volunteer drivers.

For a fun family day visit on Wednesday or Sunday for Choo Choo Fun Days with Teddy bears, Mayfield Birds of Prey or face painting. During the week the train stops at Mount Congreve Gardens platform so a visit to the railway and gardens can be enjoyed.

Every Tuesday, the Nature Express departs Kilmeadan Station at 10am, to meet local author, photographer and naturalist Paddy Dwan.

The Sunset Express, held on July 18 and August 15 are the only train trips that journeys the full 10km line from Kilmeadan to Bilberry.

Refreshments are available at Kilmeadan Station. For more see www.wsvrailway.ie.