Planning granted for new clubhouse and pitches for Barrow Rangers GAA Club

Planning permission has been granted to Barrow Rangers GAA Club to construct a new community sports park facility.

The chosen location is a 2.83-hectare site directly adjacent and to the north-west of the existing Paulstown public sports park and on a site area of approximately 0.23 hectares within the boundary of the existing public sports park.

The development will entail one 145-metre long by 90-metre wide GAA pitch, one 72-metre long by 45-metre wide training pitch, and a 40-metre long by 26-metre wide astro pitch. It will also incorporate a 40-metre long by eight-metre wide and eight-metre high ball wall.

New Clubhouse

Also included in the plans are a new clubhouse, changing rooms and community sports hall building, new car-parking area, two-metre wide walking/running track around the perimeter of the pitches and a car-parking area. It will involve a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance approximately 50 metres south-west of the existing sports park entrance, a new access road within the existing Paulstown public sports park, all associated landscaping works, fencing, protective screen netting and associated site works.

The application granted is for a seven-year permission to develop the site on a phased basis.