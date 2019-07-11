Brian Cody launches new brain injury services for people in Kilkenny

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland has teamed up with Kilkenny's Brian Cody to launch a new clubhouse service for brain injury survivors in Kilkenny and Carlow.

The new clubhouse is the latest addition by the national brain injury charity to bring more rehabilitation services to these local communities and provide access to a clinical team to benefit more than 50 brain injury survivors and their families. Every year in Ireland, an estimated 19,000 people acquire new brain injuries from causes like stroke, road traffic accidents, falls, assault and brain tumours.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s new clubhouse service based in Kilkenny provides brain-injury rehabilitation and practical strategies to enhance self-esteem, independence, community involvement and personal growth. Every clubhouse member receives a personalised rehabilitation plan because every brain injury is unique.

“Most people don’t think about brain injuries until it affects them or someone they love," said Evelyn Norton, Local Services Manager with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

"But the reality is that a brain injury can happen to anyone at any age and at any time. When it happens, it can be devastating, both for the individual and their families. Depending on the severity of the injury and what part of the brain is affected, it can put lives on hold. Very practically, after a brain injury, an individual’s brain is often working harder than someone who hasn’t gone through such a trauma and so that can cause fatigue, memory problems, frustration and stress.

“That’s why our new Clubhouse service in Kilkenny is so important. We give people practical strategies to help them return to everyday life activities. Our clubhouse is a place where people can come and be themselves. Here, they can meet other people facing similar challenges.

"Having access to this kind of peer support means you don’t have to explain why you have forgotten a name or why you feel tired - because everyone already understands. While our clients benefit from each other, they are also working on individual goals to help their return to social, educational, domestic or leisure activities, depending on their needs. Every client also has access to our clinical team and each member has a keyworker to support them in achieving their goals.”

When it comes to achieving goals, Brian Cody knows the importance of strategies and teamwork to get the best results. No stranger to goal-setting, he welcomed Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s new clubhouse service in Kilkenny.

“I’m delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile initiative here in Kilkenny that will help make life better for people after brain injury," he said.

"Like many goals we set out to achieve, there are often no quick fixes to get the result you want. I understand that brain injury rehabilitation is no different. It takes a lot of hard work, motivation and teamwork which is why services like Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s new Clubhouse here in Kilkenny can make all the difference. Everyone deserves the chance to live to their full potential.”

The new clubhouse service caters for adults of all ages with an acquired brain injury - providing vital peer support, group rehabilitation and cognitive rehabilitation to enhance independence and learning skills. If you would like to know more about the new clubhouse and other Acquired Brain Injury Ireland services contact Evelyn Norton and her team on Tel: 052-6191259 or email enorton@abiireland.ie.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the nation’s leading provider of community rehabilitation for those of working age (18-65 years) living with and recovering from an acquired brain injury. For more information or to support Acquired Brain Injury Ireland visit www.abiireland.ie.