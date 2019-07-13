Book launch by Rathdowney author in Bookworm, Thurles

There is great excitement in Rathdowney and surrounding areas as newly published author, Kay O’Connell, will be launching her children’s book, “Swanky Spider Meets Professor Pendulum” on Friday, July 19 at 7pm in Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles.

She will read an excerpt from her book and will be signing copies on the night.

Kay has written many works of poetry and prose but this is the first time that she has had her work published in book form. A native of Rathdowney, Kay is married to Tom O’Connell from Loughmore, Co. Tipperary and they have a daughter, Zara.

Kay’s late dad, Michael O’Sullivan, encouraged her to pursue her creative side from the time she was a small child. His devoted belief in his daughter gave her the impetus to explore her artistic side.

Her mother, May O’Sullivan (née Gilman) is an avid reader and this is where Kay developed her love of books.

Kay’s creative genius was developed as a youngster when she would read to her younger sisters, Ellen and Rose.