Magical collection lauded as AKA launch programme

The incredible work being undertaken by artists in the city and county was highlighted at the launch of this year’s Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) in Sullivan’s Brewery.

AKA, a collective banner for all artists and makers working outside of the Kilkenny Arts Festival to showcase local work and alternative work from outside of Kilkenny just keeps getting stronger.

The fringe festival compliments the main arts festival and creates a platform to highlight work being made in both Kilkenny city and county all year round.

The festival is supported by Kilkenny Leader Partnership and speaking at the launch Fergus Horgan of KLP commended AKA for its focus on giving a further platform to artists living and working outside of the city.

This year’s eclectic programme, which runs from August 8 to 18, is a magical collection.

The visual arts and crafts strand includes new exhibitions from Blackstack Studio, Made In Kilkenny, Mary Hickey, Bettina Norton, Jade Butler, Eoghan O’Driscoll, the collective at the Kilkenny Arts Gallery, Ellen Duggan, Marie Langton, John O’Donoghue, Phyl Cleere, Liselott Olofsson, Tony Oakey and many, many more.

There is a diverse programme of theatre, film and spoken word with a retelling of Ladies of Llangollen: A Kilkenny Love Story; Neil Simon’s The Dinner Party from Barn Owl Players’ Kitty in the Lane by Studio Perform Theatre, a work in progress showing of Niamh Moroney’s new play Margaret from Devious Theatre; a reading of Heist 101, a new film from award winning screenwriter Cian McGarrigle; Girl’s Talk from Siobhan Hoy and Helena Duggan and the hit Belgian comedy night Insecure & Dangereux comes to the Home Rule Club.

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival which showcases a huge variety of work in one of Kilkenny’s biggest artistic hubs.

The music strand sees Sly Green Sky, TV Jones & The Tomahawks, Deep Down Detox and the band who kicked off the launch The Southern Fold.

Thriving Scene

Speaking at the launch, both Arthur Drohan and Muireann Doheny of AKA highlighted how important it is for the artistic community in Kilkenny to show a united front as well as supporting and highlighting each others’ work in order to create a thriving cultural scene here in Kilkenny.

Festival ambassador and frequent Kilkenny guest Tony Strickland spoke of how the variety of artistic disciplines displayed in Kilkenny makes it a very rich experience for visitors to the city.

There is much to see and do in the fifth AKA programme and it promises to offer audiences a wide spectrum of artistic work in Kilkenny city and county this August. For more information visit www.akafringe.com.