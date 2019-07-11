Kilkenny loved Brendan Grace

One of the most popular entertainers ever to appear in Kilkenny has passed away.

Brendan Grace always attracted huge numbers to his gigs in Kilkenny and one man who never missed them was legendary Kilkenny broadcaster, Johnny Barry.

The KCLR DJ regularly interviewed Brendan Grace on stage and they were very good friends.

Brendan Grace loved Kilkenny and started coming here in the 1960s with the band, the Gingerbread Men.