Glanbia to pay 30.5 cpl for June milk to Kilkenny producers

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 30.5 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the May price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for June of 30 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to Members of 0.5 cpl including VAT for June milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Glanbia for June manufacturing milk based on actual constituents, will be 33.5 cpl (including Co-op support payment).

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland has maintained its base price of 30cpl for the high volume month of June. However milk suppliers should note that returns from the market are below the current farm gate price. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.