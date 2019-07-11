Kilkenny Arts Festival box-office opens

You have no excuse not to book one of the many wonderful shows at this year's Kilkenny Arts Festival. The box office on John Street has opened for business.

Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr Martin Brett officially opened the office today and pointed to the thrilling and diverse array of theatre, music, literature, exhibitions, talks, dance, spectacle and surprise at the 10 day festival from August 8 to 1 performed in beautiful and atmospheric buildings.