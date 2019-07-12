Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia seized during search in Kilkenny City

Mary Cody

Mary Cody

Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia seized during search in Kilkenny City

file pic

Gardaí in Kilkenny seized approximately €1,000 worth of cannabis herb during a planned search of a house in recent days.

Members of the local divisional drugs unit accompanied by detectives searched the house at Lakeside on the afternoon of July 8.

Cannabis herb, with a street value of €1,000 was seized along with drugs paraphernalia associated with the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. 