Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia seized during search in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny seized approximately €1,000 worth of cannabis herb during a planned search of a house in recent days.

Members of the local divisional drugs unit accompanied by detectives searched the house at Lakeside on the afternoon of July 8.

Cannabis herb, with a street value of €1,000 was seized along with drugs paraphernalia associated with the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.