Calling out for Kilkenny's Top Talent!

Talent Nation has begun their search for Ireland’s top talent. They are now accepting applications to take part in their nationwide talent competition, where the winner will walk away with a huge €10,000 cash prize.



Talent Nation are running a nationwide competition to find the very best talent that Kilkenny has to offer. From dancers, singers, magicians, entertainers to models, photographers and production crew, Talent Nation is looking for you, whatever your talent may be.

This amazing competition will showcase some fantastic and diverse talent, with a huge variety of acts, with performances from singers, dancers, comedians and the production crew.

There are 9 categories in which you can enter, including Actors, Models & VO's; Artists, Dancers, Entertainers, Makeup & Hair Stylists; Musicians & DJ's; Photographers & Videographers, Production Crew and Wedding Specialists.



Talent Nation, Ireland’s first, all-inclusive, talent sourcing, directory and booking service, is on the lookout for the most talented people in Ireland to join them. The directory will allow users to easily search through hundreds of different talent options to select and book whatever type of talent they are looking for, for every occasion from weddings, birthdays and corporate events hassle free.



Derek Quinn, CEO of Talent Nation says “As we launch our talent directory, geared towards those looking for entertainment for weddings, events and occasions, we thought, what better way to showcase how much talent Ireland has to offer, than with a large talent show, but with a difference. This talent competition will include everything from general entertainers, comedians, singers and dancers, to behind the scenes specialists and crew such as makeup artists and production crew. It really shows the variety of talent we have to offer.”



Applications are open until August 12th.

So if you think that you have got what it takes to be crowned Talent Nation’s top talent and walk away with €10,000, apply on www.talentnation.ie.