Mayor wants to see Kilkenny pharmacies stay open later

Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett has appealed to local pharmacies to reconsider their opening hours to facilitate people who require medication after daytime hours.

Speaking at Friday’s meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, the Mayor said he had attended a number of recent events where both locals and visitors had raised the issue.

“Both visitors and others have raised it — they’ve said it is amazing we don’t have a chemist shop open after 6pm in the evening,” he said.

“There are no chemists available if someone is sick, and I will be taking it up with the chemist shops.”