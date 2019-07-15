Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns for it's fourth year!

Now an annual highlight in the South East, the critically acclaimed Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns for its fourth renewal with its greatest ever line-up.

The organisers of the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival have brought together a selection of Ireland’s top live acts for what promises to be a phenomenal weekend. This year's headliners include Hudson Taylor, Paddy Casey, The Frank & Walters, The Alkove, DJ Welshy & Liam Geddes.

With a superb and scenic location just outside Castlecomer town, shuttle buses will be available from the town square to ferry festivalgoers to the venue.

This year the event spreads to a 2 night show. The second night, (Sunday 4th August) in the newly refurbished Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer. There will be late bars on both days.

Don’t be disappointed as admission is by ticket only.

Weekend Tickets €40 and Saturday Tickets cost €30 and are available from Ticketmaster, Rollercoaster Records, Golden Discs in Kilkenny and local outlets in Castlecomer.

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://www.kilkennymusicfest. com/#ticketssection

With several hours of outstanding music for only €40, Erin’s Own GAA Club look forward to welcoming you on the night.

Please visit https://www.kilkennymusicfest. com for more information and make the Kilkenny Outdoor Festival the highlight of your summer.