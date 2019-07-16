€245,440 awarded through Music Capital Scheme

Music Network today announced the results of the Music Capital Scheme 2019. A total of €245,440 in funding from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has been awarded to 34 performing groups and 19 individual musicians across Ireland.

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and managed by Music Network. The Scheme provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments across two discrete categories of support, to both non-professional performing groups and individual professional performing musicians. 

The Music Capital Scheme has enabled many hundreds of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD said:

“The 2019 round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched just over a decade ago. I am delighted that my Department was once again in a position to financially support the scheme. I see it as one of our key funding initiatives year on year. 

Lack of a decent instrument should not be an impediment to the development of a clearly gifted individual or indeed the development of numerous bands and groups who repay our faith tenfold through their engagement with their local communities. 

The social and health benefits of learning to play a musical instrument have long since been established and I am thrilled that my Department plays a part in this.

Continued success to all of the grantees for many years to come".

According to Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston,

“The Music Capital Scheme is now in its 12th year and 364 awards have been made to date.

The instruments provided through the scheme continue to make a significant impact on the quality of, and access to, music making and live music performance throughout Ireland. We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in funding this valuable Scheme.”

Funding was awarded across the non-professional music sector through Award 1, providing a range of community and music groups with financial support.  34 organisations were awarded a total of €163,400 for the purchase of musical instruments across a wide range of groups including Marching/Concert/Pipe Bands, Multi-genre, Irish Traditional, Popular, Contemporary, Choral and Samba.

Organisation  Awarded
Artane School of Music €11,420
Buíon Phíobairí Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,889
Bunscoil Mhuire €1,431
City of Waterford Brass €14,033
Clondalkin Youth Band €5,047
Coláiste Eoin €3,612
Comhaltas Athy €801
Community Centre for Music and the Arts €7,085
Cullen Pipe Band €3,712
Discovery Gospel Choir €1,340
Ennis Brass Band €18,733
Foróige €2,808
Gardiner Street Gospel Choir €2,547
Gardiner Street Primary School €5,256
Girls Rock Dublin €2,218
Headford Music Works €4,692
Irish Association of Youth Orchestras €2,017
Sing Out with Strings €1,610
Julianstown Youth Orchestra €2,394
Le Cheile Secondary School Orchestra €4,119
Macnas €9,053
Marist College €749
Masamba Samba School €1,277
Music In Community €2,571
Na Píobairí Uilleann €4,499
Ossory Youth €1,298
Portarlington Concert Band €7,500
Presto Project €4,281
St Finian's National School Strings Project €3,956
St Finnachta's National School €3,720
St Joseph's Pipe Band €14,024
St Patrick's Brass and Reed Band €2,736
The Diarmuid O'Cathain Cultural Centre €7,755
YMCA €2,217

In Award 2, funds of €82,040 were awarded to 19 highly skilled musicians performing at professional level to assist with the purchase of instruments across genres including Irish Traditional, Classical, Jazz/Improvised, Electro-acoustic, Blues, Americana and Early Music/Baroque.

Awardee Instrument Amount Awarded
Alex Borwick Moog Synthesiser €699
Chien Buggle Classical Guitar €2,350
Aoife Burke Cello €9,000
John Carty Violin €5,500
David Collins Rotary Bb Trumpet €2,725
Fiachra de hOra Viola €4,750
Síle Denvir Wire strung Harp €2,500
Rachel Factor Virginal €4,187
Miriam Kaczor Baroque Flute €1,975
Beth McNinch Viola bow €3,100
Aoife Ní Bhriain Violin €6,250
Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín Harp €4,171
Peggy Nolan Cello €5,942
Ultan O’Brien Violin €5,500
Meadhbh O’Rourke Flute €5,896
Callum Owens Cello €9,000
Tom Portman Lap Steel Guitar €749
Padraig Rynne Concertina €3,797
John Walsh Flamenco Guitar €3,950

Music Network is funded by The Arts Council. For further information on the Music Capital Scheme, please contact Sarah Cunningham, Music Capital Scheme Administrator, Music Network, capitalscheme@musicnetwork.ie, tel. 01 4750224.