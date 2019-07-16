€245,440 awarded through Music Capital Scheme

Music Network today announced the results of the Music Capital Scheme 2019. A total of €245,440 in funding from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has been awarded to 34 performing groups and 19 individual musicians across Ireland.

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and managed by Music Network. The Scheme provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments across two discrete categories of support, to both non-professional performing groups and individual professional performing musicians.

The Music Capital Scheme has enabled many hundreds of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD said:

“The 2019 round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched just over a decade ago. I am delighted that my Department was once again in a position to financially support the scheme. I see it as one of our key funding initiatives year on year.

Lack of a decent instrument should not be an impediment to the development of a clearly gifted individual or indeed the development of numerous bands and groups who repay our faith tenfold through their engagement with their local communities.

The social and health benefits of learning to play a musical instrument have long since been established and I am thrilled that my Department plays a part in this.

Continued success to all of the grantees for many years to come".

According to Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston,

“The Music Capital Scheme is now in its 12th year and 364 awards have been made to date.

The instruments provided through the scheme continue to make a significant impact on the quality of, and access to, music making and live music performance throughout Ireland. We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in funding this valuable Scheme.”

Funding was awarded across the non-professional music sector through Award 1, providing a range of community and music groups with financial support. 34 organisations were awarded a total of €163,400 for the purchase of musical instruments across a wide range of groups including Marching/Concert/Pipe Bands, Multi-genre, Irish Traditional, Popular, Contemporary, Choral and Samba.

Organisation Awarded Artane School of Music €11,420 Buíon Phíobairí Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,889 Bunscoil Mhuire €1,431 City of Waterford Brass €14,033 Clondalkin Youth Band €5,047 Coláiste Eoin €3,612 Comhaltas Athy €801 Community Centre for Music and the Arts €7,085 Cullen Pipe Band €3,712 Discovery Gospel Choir €1,340 Ennis Brass Band €18,733 Foróige €2,808 Gardiner Street Gospel Choir €2,547 Gardiner Street Primary School €5,256 Girls Rock Dublin €2,218 Headford Music Works €4,692 Irish Association of Youth Orchestras €2,017 Sing Out with Strings €1,610 Julianstown Youth Orchestra €2,394 Le Cheile Secondary School Orchestra €4,119 Macnas €9,053 Marist College €749 Masamba Samba School €1,277 Music In Community €2,571 Na Píobairí Uilleann €4,499 Ossory Youth €1,298 Portarlington Concert Band €7,500 Presto Project €4,281 St Finian's National School Strings Project €3,956 St Finnachta's National School €3,720 St Joseph's Pipe Band €14,024 St Patrick's Brass and Reed Band €2,736 The Diarmuid O'Cathain Cultural Centre €7,755 YMCA €2,217

In Award 2, funds of €82,040 were awarded to 19 highly skilled musicians performing at professional level to assist with the purchase of instruments across genres including Irish Traditional, Classical, Jazz/Improvised, Electro-acoustic, Blues, Americana and Early Music/Baroque.

Awardee Instrument Amount Awarded Alex Borwick Moog Synthesiser €699 Chien Buggle Classical Guitar €2,350 Aoife Burke Cello €9,000 John Carty Violin €5,500 David Collins Rotary Bb Trumpet €2,725 Fiachra de hOra Viola €4,750 Síle Denvir Wire strung Harp €2,500 Rachel Factor Virginal €4,187 Miriam Kaczor Baroque Flute €1,975 Beth McNinch Viola bow €3,100 Aoife Ní Bhriain Violin €6,250 Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín Harp €4,171 Peggy Nolan Cello €5,942 Ultan O’Brien Violin €5,500 Meadhbh O’Rourke Flute €5,896 Callum Owens Cello €9,000 Tom Portman Lap Steel Guitar €749 Padraig Rynne Concertina €3,797 John Walsh Flamenco Guitar €3,950

Music Network is funded by The Arts Council. For further information on the Music Capital Scheme, please contact Sarah Cunningham, Music Capital Scheme Administrator, Music Network, capitalscheme@musicnetwork.ie, tel. 01 4750224.