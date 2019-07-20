Kilkenny Property Watch: A stunning mid-terrace home situated in picturesque Graiguenamangh 

11 Fairview

Graiguenamanagh

Co Kilkenny

R95 P3V2

11 Fairview is a stunning mid-terrace home which is superbly located in the centre of Graiguenamanagh. Behind the simple façade lies a very welcoming and beautifully presented home.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: an impressive entrance hall large side window, staircase to first floor and access to a shelved hotpress. To the front of the property is spacious and bright living room. A study/office and a wet room/guest wc are located off the inner hall. An open plan kitchen/dining room overlooks the rear garden. An impressive master bedroom complete with an en-suite is located to the rear of the property. There are two good sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS:

The front garden is laid in tarmacadam with mature laurel hedging on both sides. There is secure off-street parking to the front for two cars. A separate PVC door at the front of the property gives access to an enclosed side entrance which then gives access to the rear garden. The large rear garden is fully walled and secure. There is a concrete patio area, outdoor lighting, plug sockets and an outdoor tap. There is large storage shed/workshopy that has power and PVC windows and outhouses.

LOCATION

Number 11 Fairview is conveniently located a short stroll from the centre of this bustling town with a great selection of schools, restaurants and bars and an abundance of local shopping facilities, butchers, chemist ,bank and library. Friars Hill is centrally placed with Kilkenny, Waterford and New Ross nearby where you can enjoy a range of high street stores, theatres and many more attractions. Graiguenmanagh is accessible to Dublin at junction 6 on the M9 Waterford-Dublin motorway (travelling time is 90 minutes). A 15 minute drive from Friars Hill, The Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club and Gowran Park are nearby. Viewing is highly recommended.

SERVICES:

Services include: oil fired central heating, alarms, telephone points, television points and Sky and Vodafone Broadband.

The guide price is €210,000 and the BER rating is B3.

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941.