Kilkenny Property Watch: The View has panoramic views of the countryside

The View

Bannagagole

Old Leighlin

Carlow

R93 DD25

The View is a magnificent architect designed residence set amidst wonderfully private grounds with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The is in walk-in condition.

At ground floor a sequence of reception rooms open into each other. There is a formal living room and a dining room which was both fitted with impressive features.

The layout at ground floor level comprises of: entrance hall, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen with access to a utility room/back hall, store room and a guest wc. A family bathroom, office and two impressive bedroom suites complete the accommodation at ground level. The layout at first floor level includes a landing area with staircase to second floor, master bedroom suite with its own lounge, four large bedroom suites and a laundry room. The second floor consists of a large games room.

GARDEN & GROUNDS:

The property is well set back from road and accessed by a cut stone entrance with electric wrought iron gates. There is a large driveway and extensive parking for several cars. The gardens are private and secure due to planting. There are two patios and a wooden farm gate which gives access to a small enclosed yard. A shed and a vegetable plot are also present.

LOCATION:

Old Leighlin lies 3.5km west of Leighlinbridge, just 7-8 minutes off the M9 motorway, allowing easy access to all routes. The property is situated a 15 mins drive to Carlow, 20 mins drive to Kilkenny. The property is in commuting distance to Dublin City by car which takes approximately 1 hour and 20 mins. Viewing is highly recommended.

The guide price is €750,000. The BER rating is B3.

For more information call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941.