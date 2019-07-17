Countdown is on for Kilkenny's 'human chain' tomorrow evening

Kilkenny City will be the place to be tomorrow evening (Thursday) when hundreds of people are expected to join arms and form a large human chain running through the city centre.

Activities will take place from 6pm-7pm, when the chain will form around the core of High Street, Kieran Street, and Rose Inn Street. Each person taking part needs to purchase a poster (€5) on it write one word that comes to mind about Chernobyl. At a given time all posters will be raised in the air in unity.

Several pubs on the route will be providing music outside their premises from 5.45pm onwards to help create atmosphere for the people as they gather. The meeting point is Kieran Street, or people can start to form the line outside any businesses on the route and the stewarts will be a guide to everyone.

If possible people are being encouraged to purchase their poster from local shops - in Kyteler’s Inn, Wishbone, Supermacs, The Beauty Room and Bob’s Shop in Kells - prior to event to avoid delays, but they will also be available at the event. You can also register online.

When the hooter blows, everyone will raise their poster in unison. Organisers say there has been a fantastic response so far, from all businesses and members of the public.

“We urge everyone to make a big effort to join this chain the funds may be going to much needed supplies for the Chernobyl children... but this chain is also about the power of coming together as a city and showing what Kilkenny is made of,” they say.

The 25 young people from Belarus, who are currently staying with their host families around Kilkenny will also join in the fun.

“We would encourage everyone to join us on the Parade afterwards for a few words from Adi Roche,before we make our way back home,” say event organisers.