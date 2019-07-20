Win €7,000 for your Camogie club and play in Croke Park at the Championship Final in September

Liberty Insurance has today launched a competition for Camogie clubs in Ireland. The competition will see one club win €7,000 and an opportunity to play in Croke Park at half-time at this year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final on 8 September. The runners-up club will win €3,000, training gear, and more!

Liberty Insurance, sponsors of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships, wants to find the most dedicated, inspirational, and committed Camogie coach in the country.

As part of the ‘Camogie Made Us’ campaign and in partnership with RTÉ, Camogie clubs, players, and members of the public are being asked to give an explanation as to why their coach has inspired them. This may include examples of how their coach has impacted on their lives, on or off the pitch. Entries must include examples from coaches of teams between 12 and 18 years old.

Entries can be made via a dedicated competition hub:

rte.ie/camogiemadeus

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Laura Byrne said:

“We’re thrilled to launch this year’s ‘Camogie Made Us’ competition in partnership with RTÉ; we’re calling on Camogie clubs and players to nominate the coaches who have had the most significant impact on their lives. The winning club will receive €7,000 for their club, new sets of gear, and play at half-time in Croke Park at the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final in September!

“Coaches inspire, teach, and drive players to perform while encouraging spectators and casual observers to take an active role in sport. We need to encourage more people to take on leadership roles in clubs. This initiative complements our primary brand campaign around the Camogie Championships this summer which showcases how the skills developed on the Camogie field benefit all aspects of players’ lives.

“As a business and as a brand we feel it’s really important to support Camogie at a grassroot level, to invest in clubs and in particular to celebrate coaches, to nurture future generations to take up the sport and be involved”.

Speaking on behalf of the Camogie Association, President Kathleen Woods said:

“We are delighted to support this wonderful initiative by our Championship sponsors Liberty Insurance which not only rewards clubs but will also shine a light on those wonderful coaches who give so generously of their time to help inspire young girls to play and love our sport.

“The opportunity for two clubs to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park is what any Camogie player dreams of and I look forward to seeing the two lucky teams at our All-Ireland Finals on Sunday, 8 September in what is the pinnacle of the Camogie calendar.”