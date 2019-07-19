Major battery storage facility for Kilkenny city

A planning application for a major battery storage facility in Kilkenny city has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.

Greener Ideas Limited has applied for a 10 year planning permission for the construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with 10 battery storage modules (each up to 14.6 metres in length, 2.8 metres in height and 2.4 metres in width) at Purcellsinch, Kilkenny in the IDA Business and Technology Park.

The plan also includes 14 transformers, 28 inverters, 14 ring main units; a 38kV electrical substation and ESB substation building (10 metres in length, 6.2 metres in height and 7.4 metres in width); electrical equipment building (20 metres in length, 8.2 metres in height and 7.4 metres in width).

An underground surface water attenuation tank and underground foul storage tank form part of the large-scale planning application.

It also includes proposed access and internal circulation road with new junction onto existing IDA private road; 6 car parking spaces; landscaped berm wall up to 2 metres high and native tree and scrub planting, screening wall up to 3 metres in height; a 3 metre high paladin security fence; and all other associated site development works including surface water and foul drainage required to facilitate the development.



