The Sustainable Environment to take centre stage at Iverk Show Kilkenny

The Environment is one of the most important issues facing us all in the future. And a sustainable good environment is what we all desire and want especially for our young people.

With that in mind the Iverk Show are combining with Kilkenny County Council to bring to you all the latest information in a special marquee at the show on August 24th.

There will a number of speakers during the day discussing different aspect of environment. The keynote speaker will be the Irish Times Science Columnist and sustainability consultant, Hannah Hamilton, who specialises in biodiversity, conservation and environmental communications.

There will be talks on the ‘effects of plastics on river habitats.’ One only has to walk the banks of any river in the area to realise how much plastic floats down our rivers. There will be an interactive demonstration.

‘Food waste, methods to prevent same and home composting’ is another topic that will be discussed. We are all well aware of the amount of food that is wasted daily.

And how about growing your own food? There will be a talk giving some simple ideas and plans for growing your own food. As you walk around the show stop to look at the huge array of fruit and vegetables that have been grown by our exhibitors. Don’t be afraid to ask the stewards or exhibitors for some tips

There will be a ‘Hands on biodiversity workshop for children’ with a focus on helping pollinators in Ireland. Recent studies have indicated that species of pollinators are declining. There will be a large inflatable bee outside the marquee so keep an eye out for it.

There will be a presentation from Refill Ireland. Refill Ireland is a voluntary environmental project leading the way to make Ireland a tap water refilling country once again and reducing the use of single use plastic bottled water.

A new technical, visual presentation depicting illegal dumping sites that Kilkenny County Council has had to remedy will be shown. The consequences for illegal dumping/littering, litter hotline will be discussed.

Composting solutions and a three-bin system will be displayed in a small demonstration area. Up to ten stands will be there to help and advise you.

The full programme for the day can be seen on our website www.iverkshow.ie