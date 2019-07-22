Kilkenny plays a role in Shane Lowry win at Open

Successful Kilkenny company immedis is a lead sponsor of newly crowned British Open Champion, Shane Lowry. Based in the city, immedis is part of tycoon, Terry Clune’s hugely successful, Taxback Group.

immedis is a cutting edge, global payroll technology business with customers worldwide including Uber, Harvard, and Airbus. Irish customers include Glanbia, Kerry Group and the ESB.

The company only started started three years ago and currently employs 180 people worldwide with its headquarters in Kilkenny.

City man Mark Graham, the Chief Commercial Officer of immedis said the company was absolutely delighted for Shane and his family after winning The British Open.

"He’s a wonderful person and a fantastic ambassador for immedis and all the Taxback Group," Mark said.

Shane Lowry added: “Working with immedis is great. I get huge personal satisfaction from supporting successful Irish businesses with big global ambitions."